Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Former Gambit editor Michael Tisserand weighs in on monuments in The New York Times

Former Gambit editor Michael Tisserand weighs in on monuments in The New York Times

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Michael Tisserand, former Gambit editor and author of the recently acclaimed book Krazy:*George Herriman, a Life in Black and White , has an opinion piece *about the Confederate monument controversy in today's New York Times , &quot;In New Orleans, Racism?s ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-08-2017, 03:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,763
Blog Entries: 2
Former Gambit editor Michael Tisserand weighs in on monuments in The New York Times

Michael Tisserand, former Gambit editor and author of the recently acclaimed book Krazy:*George Herriman, a Life in Black and White, has an opinion piece*about the Confederate monument controversy in today's New York Times, "In New Orleans, Racism?s History Is Harder Than Stone." An excerpt:
?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Sen. Bill Cassidy to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:52 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts