admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,763 Blog Entries: 2

Former Gambit editor Michael Tisserand weighs in on monuments in The New York Times

Michael Tisserand, former Gambit editor and author of the recently acclaimed book Krazy:*George Herriman, a Life in Black and White, has New York Times, "In New Orleans, Racism?s History Is Harder Than Stone." An excerpt:

? Michael Tisserand, formereditor and author of the recently acclaimed book, has an opinion piece *about the Confederate monument controversy in today's, "In New Orleans, Racism?s History Is Harder Than Stone." An excerpt: