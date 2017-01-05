admin Site Admin

Brewsday Tuesday: Nick Anzalone brews up change at Gordon Biersch



Anzalone was a social worker and home-brewer who turned to brewing as a second career.



Gordon Biersch (200 Poydras St, 504-552-2739) head brewer Nicholas "Nick" Anzalone is determined to put his stamp on the Warehouse District brewpub's program. Anzalone has been with the brewpub for two years and became the head brewer in November 2016.