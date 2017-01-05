|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; State Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, moved his Senate Bill 144 *through the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday aims to protect young women from human trafficking by prohibiting strippers under the age of 18, three years younger than what he wanted. ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-09-2017, 03:33 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,771
Blog Entries: 2
|
18-year-olds would be allowed to work as strippers in Louisiana under amended bill
State Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, moved his Senate Bill 144*through the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday aims to protect young women from human trafficking by prohibiting strippers under the age of 18, three years younger than what he wanted.
The tweaks, authored by Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, amended the original bill?s most significant change: raising the minimum age of dancers at strip clubs and similar venues to 21.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|