18-year-olds would be allowed to work as strippers in Louisiana under amended bill

The tweaks, authored by Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, amended the original bill?s most significant change: raising the minimum age of dancers at strip clubs and similar venues to 21.? State Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles, moved his Senate Bill 144 *through the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday aims to protect young women from human trafficking by prohibiting strippers under the age of 18, three years younger than what he wanted.The tweaks, authored by Sen. J.P. Morrell, D-New Orleans, amended the original bill?s most significant change: raising the minimum age of dancers at strip clubs and similar venues to 21.?