05-09-2017
"Sanctuary" city bill fails in Louisiana House
Legislators in the Louisiana House of Represenatatives failed to pass a bill that defines "sanctuary" cities and gives the state Attorney General authority to withhold state funding to them.
House Bill 676 was a second attempt from state Rep. Valarie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, who was able to get support for her measure in the House last year, though it later died in the Senate. With 70 votes needed for passage this time around, Hodges' measure ? bolstered by aggressive support of Attorney General Jeff Landry ? failed*64-32, following questions from New Orleans lawmakers challenging its constitutionality and whether it supports racial profiling.
