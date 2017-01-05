Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Bill abolishing life without parole for juvenile offenders moves to full Senate for consideration

Bill abolishing life without parole for juvenile offenders moves to full Senate for consideration

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The House Criminal Justice Committee favorably reported Senate Bill 16, as amended, to the full Senate for consideration May 10. It would grant parole to any person serving a life sentence who was under 18 at the time of his ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-10-2017, 07:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,778
Blog Entries: 2
Bill abolishing life without parole for juvenile offenders moves to full Senate for consideration

The House Criminal Justice Committee favorably reported Senate Bill 16, as amended, to the full Senate for consideration May 10. It would grant parole to any person serving a life sentence who was under 18 at the time of his or her crime if that person has served 25 years of the imposed sentence.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« New barricades go up across from the Jefferson Davis monument | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:56 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts