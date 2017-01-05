|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The House Criminal Justice Committee favorably reported Senate Bill 16, as amended, to the full Senate for consideration May 10. It would grant parole to any person serving a life sentence who was under 18 at the time of his ...
05-10-2017
Bill abolishing life without parole for juvenile offenders moves to full Senate for consideration
The House Criminal Justice Committee favorably reported Senate Bill 16, as amended, to the full Senate for consideration May 10. It would grant parole to any person serving a life sentence who was under 18 at the time of his or her crime if that person has served 25 years of the imposed sentence.?
