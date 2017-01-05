admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,779 Blog Entries: 2

Jefferson Davis comes down, second of four Confederate-era monuments removed in New Orleans

Just after 5 a.m. May 11, the city removed the statue of Jefferson Davis from its pedestal overlooking Canal Street in Mid-City.? Just after 5 a.m. May 11, the city removed the statue of Jefferson Davis from its pedestal overlooking Canal Street in Mid-City.?