|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Audubon Zoo (6500 Magazine St.) has announced the lineup for this summer's "Dinner and ZOOvie" film series (see below). The Cool Zoo/Gator Run water park opens at 6:00 p.m. and films begin at 8:00 p.m.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-11-2017, 04:34 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,781
Blog Entries: 2
|
"Dinner and ZOOvie" film schedule announced
The Audubon Zoo (6500 Magazine St.) has announced the lineup for this summer's "Dinner and ZOOvie" film series (see below). The Cool Zoo/Gator Run water park opens at 6:00 p.m. and films begin at 8:00 p.m.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|