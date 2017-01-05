admin Site Admin

Bushwig comes to Bywater A festival of drag performance, music and more on May 13 Bushwig, a drag and music festival founded in Brooklyn's Bushwick neighborhood, is not a continuation of the long-running Lower Manhattan festival Wigstock, created and run by Lady Bunny in the 1980s through the early 2000s. ??Times have changed, and New York has changed, particularly due to gentrification, says Bushwig co-founder Simon Leahy, who performs as Babes Trust.?