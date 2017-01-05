Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
NOLA Caribbean Festival is June 24-25

The NOLA Caribbean Festival is June 24-25 at Central City BBQ. The lineup includes bands and DJs from Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Puerto Rico, Honduras and the U.S., including Etana, I-Majesty, T-Rock, Alexey Marti, Yard Squad Band, Merengue 4 and others.

05-15-2017, 12:33 PM
NOLA Caribbean Festival is June 24-25

The NOLA Caribbean Festival is June 24-25 at Central City BBQ. The lineup includes bands and DJs from Jamaica, Trinidad & Tobago, Puerto Rico, Honduras and the U.S., including Etana, I-Majesty, T-Rock, Alexey Marti, Yard Squad Band, Merengue 4 and others.

There will be food from local restaurants and food trucks, a kids' area, a salsa dancing tent, African drumming lessons and a Dancehall Queen competition.?
