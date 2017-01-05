|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Wine and cheesepairing is nothing new, but with the improved offerings of cheeses, wines and local beers, there's much to reconsider. Cheese buyer Rachel Perlstein and St. James Cheese Company (641 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-304-1485; 5004 Prytania St., 504-899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com ) ...
Wine & Spirits 2017: New ideas for pairing cheese and wine (and beer)
Wine and cheesepairing is nothing new, but with the improved offerings of cheeses, wines and local beers, there's much to reconsider. Cheese buyer Rachel Perlstein and St. James Cheese Company (641 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-304-1485; 5004 Prytania St., 504-899-4737; www.stjamescheese.com) proprietor Richard Sutton recommend beverages to pair with cheeses.?
