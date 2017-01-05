admin Site Admin

Sen. John Neely Kennedy calls for work requirement for many Medicaid recipients

Calling Medicaid a*"Sharknado-sized health insurance program for 20 percent of

Americans," Sen. John Neely Kennedy wrote in an opinion column today he would be filing legislation called the*?Medicaid Reform and Personal Responsibility Act of 2017," which would require "able-bodied adult enrollees" without dependents to work, go to school or perform community service for 20 hours a week in order to receive Medicaid health benefits:

