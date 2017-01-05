|
Calling Medicaid a "Sharknado-sized health insurance program for 20 percent of Americans," Sen. John Neely Kennedy wrote in an opinion column today he would be filing legislation called the "Medicaid Reform and Personal Responsibility Act of 2017," which would require ...
|
|
Sen. John Neely Kennedy calls for work requirement for many Medicaid recipients
Calling Medicaid a*"Sharknado-sized health insurance program for 20 percent of
Americans," Sen. John Neely Kennedy wrote in an opinion column today he would be filing legislation called the*?Medicaid Reform and Personal Responsibility Act of 2017," which would require "able-bodied adult enrollees" without dependents to work, go to school or perform community service for 20 hours a week in order to receive Medicaid health benefits:
<blockquote> My bill is a common sense approach to reducing America's reliance on entitlement*programs.?
