Bill to allow anonymous health risk surveys in high schools fails in Louisiana Senate
Louisiana has the seventh highest rate of teen pregnancies in the U.S. among kids aged 15-19. Half of all new STD diagnoses in the U.S. are among young people ? Louisiana leads the U.S. in rates of gonorrhea and syphilis, and it has the second-highest rate of*chlamydia,*according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
A bill from state Sen. Yvonne Colomb, D-Baton Rouge, would allow the state's departments of health and education to administer an anonymous survey to school districts to gauge risk behaviors among high school students.?
