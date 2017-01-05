Bill to allow anonymous health risk surveys in high schools fails in Louisiana Senate

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Louisiana has the seventh highest rate of teen pregnancies in the U.S. among kids aged 15-19. Half of all new STD diagnoses in the U.S. are among young people ? Louisiana leads the U.S. in rates of gonorrhea and syphilis, and it has the second-highest rate of*chlamydia,*according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A bill from state Sen. Yvonne Colomb, D-Baton Rouge, would allow the state's departments of health and education to administer an anonymous survey to school districts to gauge risk behaviors among high school students.?
