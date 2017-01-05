|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The peripheral block party scene at Confederate-era monument removals and demonstrations has become a nearly-weekly ritual. During the seven-hour stretch from when removal crews arrived and when a statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard was lifted from its pedestal outside ...
|05-17-2017, 05:44 AM
Beauregard monument is removed from pedestal outside City Park
The peripheral block party scene at Confederate-era monument removals and demonstrations has become a nearly-weekly ritual. During the seven-hour stretch from when removal crews arrived and when a statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard was lifted from its pedestal outside City Park, people kayaked on Bayou St. John to get a closer look, pulled up beach chairs along the water, popped Champagne, brought beer and coolers, and then a brass band showed up.
The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) separated the crowd with a series of*barricades at Moss Street and Esplanade Avenue facing Beauregard.?
