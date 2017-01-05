Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Beauregard monument is removed from pedestal outside City Park

Beauregard monument is removed from pedestal outside City Park

The peripheral block party scene at Confederate-era monument removals and demonstrations has become a nearly-weekly ritual. During the seven-hour stretch from when removal crews arrived and when a statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard was lifted from its pedestal outside City Park, people kayaked on Bayou St. John to get a closer look, pulled up beach chairs along the water, popped Champagne, brought beer and coolers, and then a brass band showed up.

The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) separated the crowd with a series of*barricades at Moss Street and Esplanade Avenue facing Beauregard.?
