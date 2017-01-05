|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Grizzly Bear returns in August with its first album in five years, Painted Ruins , which will be followed by a world tour in the fall that stops in New Orleans. The band performs at the Civic Theatre on Nov. ...
Grizzly Bear announces new album and world tour that stops in New Orleans
Grizzly Bear returns in August with its first album in five years, Painted Ruins, which will be followed by a world tour in the fall that stops in New Orleans.
The band performs at the Civic Theatre on Nov. 12.?
