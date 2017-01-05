admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,801 Blog Entries: 2

Grizzly Bear announces new album and world tour that stops in New Orleans

Grizzly Bear returns in August with its first album in five years, Painted Ruins, which will be followed by a world tour in the fall that stops in New Orleans.



The band performs at the Civic Theatre on Nov. 12.? Grizzly Bear returns in August with its first album in five years,, which will be followed by a world tour in the fall that stops in New Orleans.The band performs at the Civic Theatre on Nov. 12.?