Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Gallery owner Arthur Roger donates his extensive personal art collection to NOMA

Gallery owner Arthur Roger donates his extensive personal art collection to NOMA

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The collection will go on display at the museum June 23-Sept. 3 in the exhibit &quot;Pride of Place: The Making of Contemporary Art in New Orleans.&quot; Read the full article here......

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-17-2017, 02:34 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,804
Blog Entries: 2
Gallery owner Arthur Roger donates his extensive personal art collection to NOMA
The collection will go on display at the museum June 23-Sept. 3 in the exhibit "Pride of Place: The Making of Contemporary Art in New Orleans."

Read the full article here...
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Living with anxiety: Seven young people share their stories | Bills on minimum wage, LGBT non-discrimination move to full state Senate for consideration »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:37 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts