La Casita (634 Julia St.), the Warehouse District Mexican restaurant and happy hour hub, will close Saturday, May 20. The restaurant, known for its happy hour margarita specials and creative tacos, made the announcement Wednesday in a press release.
|05-18-2017, 06:31 PM
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,809
La Casita to close Warehouse District location
La Casita (634 Julia St.), the Warehouse District Mexican restaurant and happy hour hub, will close Saturday, May 20.
The restaurant, known for its happy hour margarita specials and creative tacos, made the announcement Wednesday in a press release.?
