admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,809 Blog Entries: 2

La Casita to close Warehouse District location





The restaurant, known for its happy hour margarita specials and creative tacos, made the announcement Wednesday in a press release.? La Casita (634 Julia St.), the Warehouse District Mexican restaurant and happy hour hub, will close Saturday, May 20.The restaurant, known for its happy hour margarita specials and creative tacos, made the announcement Wednesday in a press release.?