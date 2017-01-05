User Name Remember Me? Password

Restaurant news for Primitivo, Dave & Buster's and Casamento's

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Adolfo Garcia' s hearth-focused restaurant Primitivo (1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-881-1775) will close this weekend. The restaurant, which opened two years ago, was part of a string of openings on the developing Central City stretch, including Dryades Public Market ...