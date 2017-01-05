|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Adolfo Garcia' s hearth-focused restaurant Primitivo (1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-881-1775) will close this weekend. The restaurant, which opened two years ago, was part of a string of openings on the developing Central City stretch, including Dryades Public Market ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-18-2017, 07:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,810
Blog Entries: 2
|
Restaurant news for Primitivo, Dave & Buster's and Casamento's
Adolfo Garcia' s hearth-focused restaurant Primitivo (1800 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-881-1775) will close this weekend. The restaurant, which opened two years ago, was part of a string of openings on the developing Central City stretch, including Dryades Public Market and the outdoor food hall Roux Carre.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|