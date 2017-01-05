|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; At 11 a.m, a single PA speaker packed into a wagon blasted Ginuwine's "Pony" and Blackstreet's "No Diggity" as a small crowd gathered outside Lee Circle to watch a fourth Confederate-era monument come down. Robert E. Lee's statue ? *16 ...
With the removal of Robert E. Lee's statue, what's next for the monuments and New Orleans
At 11 a.m, a single PA speaker packed into a wagon blasted Ginuwine's "Pony" and Blackstreet's "No Diggity" as a small crowd gathered outside Lee Circle to watch a fourth Confederate-era monument come down.
Robert E. Lee's statue ? *16 feet tall, 8,000 pounds, in his Confederate uniform, arms crossed, facing north ? would remain on his pedestal, where the statue stood since 1884, for only a few more hours.*At a few minutes after 6 p.m. May 19, a crane lifted Lee off the tower to cheers from a growing crowd.?
