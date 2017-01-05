admin Site Admin

Mississippi politician apologizes for saying New Orleans leaders should be 'lynched' for Confederate monument removal Mississippi State Rep. Karl Oliver has apologized for a Facebook posting over the weekend in which he suggested the "leadership" of New Orleans should be "lynched" over the removal of four controversial Confederate-era monuments.



Oddly, though, he apologized to "my colleagues and fellow Mississippians," rather than New Orleanians.



The post, which later was removed, said:



