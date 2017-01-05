|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Mississippi State Rep. Karl Oliver has apologized for a Facebook posting over the weekend in which he suggested the "leadership" of New Orleans should be "lynched" over the removal of four controversial Confederate-era monuments. Oddly, though, he apologized to "my ...
|05-22-2017, 01:30 PM
Mississippi politician apologizes for saying New Orleans leaders should be 'lynched' for Confederate monument removal
Mississippi State Rep. Karl Oliver has apologized for a Facebook posting over the weekend in which he suggested the "leadership" of New Orleans should be "lynched" over the removal of four controversial Confederate-era monuments.
Oddly, though, he apologized to "my colleagues and fellow Mississippians," rather than New Orleanians.
The post, which later was removed, said:
<blockquote> "The destruction of these monuments, erected in the loving memory of our family and fellow Southern Americans, is both heinous and horrific.?
