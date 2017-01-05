admin Site Admin

'Know Your Rights' ACLU workshop May 25 provides training for interacting with police

On May 25, ACLU hosts a workshop at New Orleans Public Library's Alvar branch about interacting with authorities. Participants' questions will guide a short tutorial from ACLU organizers about one's legal and constitutional rights when engaging with police and similar authority figures, such as Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).