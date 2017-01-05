admin Site Admin

Nungesser: Revenue shortfall means funding cuts for cultural events, Special Olympics

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he will be forced to cut several areas under his responsibility next year ? including cultural events, state parks and museums ? because of Louisiana?s revenue shortfall.



Following his testimony today to the Louisiana Senate Finance Committee, Nungesser said some fiscal cuts he's made have broken his heart and warned future reductions would negatively affect art, parks and tourism across the state.



