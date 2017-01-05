|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he will be forced to cut several areas under his responsibility next year ? including cultural events, state parks and museums ? because of Louisiana?s revenue shortfall. Following his testimony today to the Louisiana Senate ...
|05-22-2017, 04:31 PM
Site Admin
Nungesser: Revenue shortfall means funding cuts for cultural events, Special Olympics
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he will be forced to cut several areas under his responsibility next year ? including cultural events, state parks and museums ? because of Louisiana?s revenue shortfall.
Following his testimony today to the Louisiana Senate Finance Committee, Nungesser said some fiscal cuts he's made have broken his heart and warned future reductions would negatively affect art, parks and tourism across the state.
Nungesser?s office includes the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism in House Bill 1, which holds the state?s $29 billion spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1.?
