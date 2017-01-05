|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Mandeville?s Opal Basil *closed last month, but its owners plan to open two restaurants in the Warehouse District this summer. The first to open, Briquette (701 S. Peters St.), is larger and will highlight contemporary coastal cuisine, says Lindsey Jo ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-23-2017, 11:31 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,823
Blog Entries: 2
|
Opal Basil, Briquette to open in Warehouse District this summer
Mandeville?s Opal Basil*closed last month, but its owners plan to open two restaurants in the Warehouse District this summer.
The first to open, Briquette (701 S. Peters St.), is larger and will highlight contemporary coastal cuisine, says Lindsey Jo Vasquez, who ran Opal Basil with her husband and chef Robert Vasquez.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|