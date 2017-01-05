|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Prospect.4 Artistic Director Trevor Schoonmaker announced the names of the 73 artists selected for the exhibition opening Nov. 18 and running through Feb. 25, 2018. There's work by artists from around the globe, as well as some collages by Louis ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-23-2017, 04:34 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,826
Blog Entries: 2
|
Preview of works by Prospect.4 artists
Prospect.4 Artistic Director Trevor Schoonmaker announced the names of the 73 artists selected for the exhibition opening Nov. 18 and running through Feb. 25, 2018. There's work by artists from around the globe, as well as some collages by Louis Armstrong.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|