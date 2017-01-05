admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,828 Blog Entries: 2

Landrieu: New Orleans is "fully compliant" under Jeff Sessions' "sanctuary" definition

Mayor Mitch Landrieu said New Orleans "is not and has never been a sanctuary city" following



"It appears that the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security heard the call from mayors and police chiefs ? that our local police should be focused on fighting violent crime and building trust with the communities they serve,? Landrieu said in a statement.



Landrieu has repeatedly ensured New Orleans' compliance with the feds in regards to people living in the country illegally ? the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), under a federal consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said New Orleans "is not and has never been a sanctuary city" following a memo from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that clarifies President Donald Trump's executive order to crack down on so-called "sanctuary" policies prohibiting local cops from working with federal immigration authorities. Sessions' definition of "sanctuary" policies appears to keep New Orleans out of federal scrutiny, for now."It appears that the Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security heard the call from mayors and police chiefs ? that our local police should be focused on fighting violent crime and building trust with the communities they serve,? Landrieu said in a statement.Landrieu has repeatedly ensured New Orleans' compliance with the feds in regards to people living in the country illegally ? the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), under a federal consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice, does not ask about an individual's immigration status, but the department is not explicitly prohibited from working with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.?