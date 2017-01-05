Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page State Senate rejects expanding domestic abuse protections to same-sex couples

State Senate rejects expanding domestic abuse protections to same-sex couples

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The state?s domestic abuse laws will continue to exclude same-sex couples after a bill to extend the law?s protections failed in a 17-14 Senate vote. But the measure may not be dead.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-24-2017, 02:33 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,830
Blog Entries: 2
State Senate rejects expanding domestic abuse protections to same-sex couples

The state?s domestic abuse laws will continue to exclude same-sex couples after a bill to extend the law?s protections failed in a 17-14 Senate vote. But the measure may not be dead.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Landrieu: New Orleans is "fully compliant" under Jeff Sessions' "sanctuary" definition | Editorial: Anybody here seen our old friend John (Kennedy)? »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:49 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts