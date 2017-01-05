|
The state's domestic abuse laws will continue to exclude same-sex couples after a bill to extend the law's protections failed in a 17-14 Senate vote. But the measure may not be dead.
|05-24-2017, 02:33 PM
State Senate rejects expanding domestic abuse protections to same-sex couples
The state?s domestic abuse laws will continue to exclude same-sex couples after a bill to extend the law?s protections failed in a 17-14 Senate vote. But the measure may not be dead.?
