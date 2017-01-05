Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page New Orleans Oyster Festival is June 3-4

New Orleans Oyster Festival is June 3-4

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The New Orleans Oyster Festival returns to Woldenberg Park on the riverfront, and more than 20 local restaurants will serve dishes highlighting Louisiana oysters. The festival, which debuted in 2010, aims to educate festival patrons about the benefits of Louisiana ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-26-2017, 11:31 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,835
Blog Entries: 2
New Orleans Oyster Festival is June 3-4

The New Orleans Oyster Festival returns to Woldenberg Park on the riverfront, and more than 20 local restaurants will serve dishes highlighting Louisiana oysters.

The festival, which debuted in 2010, aims to educate festival patrons about the benefits of Louisiana Gulf oysters and raise funds for coastal restoration efforts.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« After 13 years, DJ Soul Sister closes out her weekly Saturday night dance party | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:52 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts