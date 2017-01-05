|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The New Orleans Oyster Festival returns to Woldenberg Park on the riverfront, and more than 20 local restaurants will serve dishes highlighting Louisiana oysters. The festival, which debuted in 2010, aims to educate festival patrons about the benefits of Louisiana ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-26-2017, 11:31 AM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,835
Blog Entries: 2
|
New Orleans Oyster Festival is June 3-4
The New Orleans Oyster Festival returns to Woldenberg Park on the riverfront, and more than 20 local restaurants will serve dishes highlighting Louisiana oysters.
The festival, which debuted in 2010, aims to educate festival patrons about the benefits of Louisiana Gulf oysters and raise funds for coastal restoration efforts.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|