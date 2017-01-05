admin Site Admin

New Orleans Oyster Festival is June 3-4

The festival, which debuted in 2010, aims to educate festival patrons about the benefits of Louisiana Gulf oysters and raise funds for coastal restoration efforts. The New Orleans Oyster Festival returns to Woldenberg Park on the riverfront, and more than 20 local restaurants will serve dishes highlighting Louisiana oysters.