Royal Brewery*celebrates its grand opening over a long Memorial Day weekend with music, food and, of course, beer. Right now, brewers Raymond Pumilia and Michael Ogden are working on Royal?s Culicidae Ale, an American pale ale fermented with British ale ...
|05-26-2017, 02:33 PM
Royal Brewery celebrates grand opening in New Orleans East
Royal Brewery*celebrates its grand opening over a long Memorial Day weekend with music, food and, of course, beer. Right now, brewers Raymond Pumilia and Michael Ogden are working on Royal?s Culicidae Ale, an American pale ale fermented with British ale yeast.?
