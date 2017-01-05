admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,839 Blog Entries: 2

Ashé presents free screening of City of Joy documentary





Ashé Cultural Arts Center presents a free public screening of new documentary City of Joy on May 30 at 6 p.m. at the Ashé Power House (1731 Baronne Street). The film is described as a portrait of "the visionaries who imagined a revolutionary place where women who have suffered horrific rape and abuse learn to lead amidst a war driven by greed, economics and colonialism."? Ashé Cultural Arts Center presents a free public screening of new documentaryon May 30 at 6 p.m. at the Ashé Power House (1731 Baronne Street). The film is described as a portrait of "the visionaries who imagined a revolutionary place where women who have suffered horrific rape and abuse learn to lead amidst a war driven by greed, economics and colonialism."?