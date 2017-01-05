Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page New Orleans sexual assault survivors speak out against DA

New Orleans sexual assault survivors speak out against DA

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Steps away from the*Orleans Parish District Attorney's office, rape survivors and advocates called out chronic negligence and apathy towards sexual assault cases within the*New Orleans criminal justice system.*A new group, Judicial Reforms For Sex Crimes (JSRC), *urges police and prosecutors ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-26-2017, 11:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,840
Blog Entries: 2
New Orleans sexual assault survivors speak out against DA

Steps away from the*Orleans Parish District Attorney's office, rape survivors and advocates called out chronic negligence and apathy towards sexual assault cases within the*New Orleans criminal justice system.*A new group, Judicial Reforms For Sex Crimes (JSRC),*urges police and prosecutors to end discrimination against survivors of sexual assault, and encourages other survivors to share their stories.*Several survivors shared their stories May 26 and invited others to do the same.
?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Ashé presents free screening of City of Joy documentary | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:54 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts