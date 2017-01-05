admin Site Admin

New Orleans sexual assault survivors speak out against DA

? Steps away from the*Orleans Parish District Attorney's office, rape survivors and advocates called out chronic negligence and apathy towards sexual assault cases within the*New Orleans criminal justice system.*A new group, Judicial Reforms For Sex Crimes (JSRC), *urges police and prosecutors to end discrimination against survivors of sexual assault, and encourages other survivors to share their stories.*Several survivors shared their stories May 26 and invited others to do the same.