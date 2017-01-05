|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Steps away from the*Orleans Parish District Attorney's office, rape survivors and advocates called out chronic negligence and apathy towards sexual assault cases within the*New Orleans criminal justice system.*A new group, Judicial Reforms For Sex Crimes (JSRC), *urges police and prosecutors ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-26-2017, 11:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,840
Blog Entries: 2
|
New Orleans sexual assault survivors speak out against DA
Steps away from the*Orleans Parish District Attorney's office, rape survivors and advocates called out chronic negligence and apathy towards sexual assault cases within the*New Orleans criminal justice system.*A new group, Judicial Reforms For Sex Crimes (JSRC),*urges police and prosecutors to end discrimination against survivors of sexual assault, and encourages other survivors to share their stories.*Several survivors shared their stories May 26 and invited others to do the same.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|