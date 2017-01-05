|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Adam Mejerson was struck with an idea while walking*on the boardwalk in Tel Aviv. The boardwalk was full of the usual suspects: wandering tourists and joggers, but what was unusual about these joggers is that every few hundred feet or ...
FitLot, a community fitness center on the Lafitte Greenway
Adam Mejerson was struck with an idea while walking*on the boardwalk in Tel Aviv.
The boardwalk was full of the usual suspects: wandering tourists and joggers, but what was unusual about these joggers is that every few hundred feet or so, they would stop at a fitness station to do a quick workout before continuing to run.
Mejerson, who grew up in a household where his exercise physiologist father trained clients in their home, and who?s no stranger to fitness himself, having worked as a personal trainer and group fitness instructor, had a thought.
?Other cities in other countries have spaces like (this) throughout the city so that everybody who wants it has access (to training equipment),? he says.?
