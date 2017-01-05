Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page The Godfather returns to three local screens

The Godfather returns to three local screens

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; What can you say about Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 masterwork The Godfather ? It's one of very few films ever made that seems to reach some ideal of perfection.?...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-27-2017, 03:34 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,842
Blog Entries: 2
The Godfather returns to three local screens



What can you say about Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 masterwork The Godfather? It's one of very few films ever made that seems to reach some ideal of perfection.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« FitLot, a community fitness center on the Lafitte Greenway | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:54 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts