admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,842 Blog Entries: 2

The Godfather returns to three local screens





What can you say about Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 masterwork The Godfather? It's one of very few films ever made that seems to reach some ideal of perfection.? What can you say about Francis Ford Coppola's 1972 masterwork? It's one of very few films ever made that seems to reach some ideal of perfection.?