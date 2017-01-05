Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Watch: Landrieu talks Confederate monuments on Meet the Press

Watch: Landrieu talks Confederate monuments on Meet the Press

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Mayor Mitch Landrieu's taped appearance on Meet the Press this morning got bumped for breaking news, but MTP put the 10-minute discussion on its website this morning . In it, Landrieu tells host Chuck Todd that his &quot;viral&quot; speech about ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-28-2017, 03:34 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,843
Blog Entries: 2
Watch: Landrieu talks Confederate monuments on Meet the Press

Mayor Mitch Landrieu's taped appearance on Meet the Press this morning got bumped for breaking news, but MTP put the 10-minute discussion on its website this morning. In it, Landrieu tells host Chuck Todd that his "viral" speech about removing Confederate monuments was not meant specifically for a national audience.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« The Godfather returns to three local screens | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:54 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts