Watch: Landrieu talks Confederate monuments on Meet the Press

Mayor Mitch Landrieu's taped appearance on Meet the Press this morning got bumped for breaking news, but MTP put Mayor Mitch Landrieu's taped appearance onthis morning got bumped for breaking news, butput the 10-minute discussion on its website this morning . In it, Landrieu tells host Chuck Todd that his "viral" speech about removing Confederate monuments was not meant specifically for a national audience.?