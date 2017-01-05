Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Brewsday Tuesday: So long and thanks for all the beer

I wrote my first article for Gambit in March 2013 on ?Louisiana?s Craft Brew Scene.? At the time of that story?s publication, Chafunkta Brewing Company had gotten its permits and licenses but hadn?t started brewing, Courtyard Brewery planned to open

Brewsday Tuesday: So long and thanks for all the beer

I wrote my first article for Gambit in March 2013 on ?Louisiana?s Craft Brew Scene.? At the time of that story?s publication, Chafunkta Brewing Company had gotten its permits and licenses but hadn?t started brewing, Courtyard Brewery planned to open in Bywater, Old Rail Brewing Company was waiting for its final permits, and Gnarly Barley Brewing Company, 40 Arpent Brewing Company, Mudbug Brewery and Great Raft Brewing were still in the planning stages.

A lot has changed since then. Louisiana grew from six production breweries and two brewpubs to five brewpubs, 18 production breweries and five nanobreweries.?
