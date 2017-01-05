|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; I wrote my first article for Gambit in March 2013 on ?Louisiana?s Craft Brew Scene.? At the time of that story?s publication, Chafunkta Brewing Company had gotten its permits and licenses but hadn?t started brewing, Courtyard Brewery planned to open ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-30-2017, 12:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,845
Blog Entries: 2
|
Brewsday Tuesday: So long and thanks for all the beer
I wrote my first article for Gambit in March 2013 on ?Louisiana?s Craft Brew Scene.? At the time of that story?s publication, Chafunkta Brewing Company had gotten its permits and licenses but hadn?t started brewing, Courtyard Brewery planned to open in Bywater, Old Rail Brewing Company was waiting for its final permits, and Gnarly Barley Brewing Company, 40 Arpent Brewing Company, Mudbug Brewery and Great Raft Brewing were still in the planning stages.
A lot has changed since then. Louisiana grew from six production breweries and two brewpubs to five brewpubs, 18 production breweries and five nanobreweries.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|