Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Brees Dream Foundation and the Dunkin' Donuts Joy in Childhood Foundationdonated $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana May 22. Second Harvest is one of nearly 20 Feeding America member food banks to*receive funding ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-30-2017, 05:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,847
Blog Entries: 2
Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down
The Brees Dream Foundation and the Dunkin' Donuts Joy in Childhood Foundationdonated $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana May 22. Second Harvest is one of nearly 20 Feeding America member food banks to*receive funding from*the Joy in Childhood Foundation as part of*a*three-year, $1.5 million commitment.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« "Sanctuary" bill dies in Louisiana Senate commitee | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:55 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts