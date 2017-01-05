admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,847 Blog Entries: 2

Thumbs Up/Thumbs Down The Brees Dream Foundation and the Dunkin' Donuts Joy in Childhood Foundationdonated $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana May 22. Second Harvest is one of nearly 20 Feeding America member food banks to*receive funding from*the Joy in Childhood Foundation as part of*a*three-year, $1.5 million commitment.? The Brees Dream Foundation and the Dunkin' Donuts Joy in Childhood Foundationdonated $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana May 22. Second Harvest is one of nearly 20 Feeding America member food banks to*receive funding from*the Joy in Childhood Foundation as part of*a*three-year, $1.5 million commitment.?