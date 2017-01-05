|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas drew some controversy last week when the movie theater announced plans for a screening of the new Wonder Woman film for an all-woman audience ? and now The Broad Theater in New Orleans plans ...
|
|
|05-30-2017, 09:32 PM
|
Site Admin
|
Broad Theater to hold women-only screening of Wonder Woman June 8
The Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas drew some controversy last week when the movie theater announced plans for a screening of the new Wonder Woman film for an all-woman audience ? and now The Broad Theater in New Orleans plans the same thing with a similar screening June 8 at 7 p.m.
?
|
|
|
|