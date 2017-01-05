admin Site Admin

Broad Theater to hold women-only screening of Wonder Woman June 8

The Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas Wonder Woman film for an all-woman audience ? and now The Broad Theater in New Orleans plans the same thing with a similar screening June 8 at 7 p.m.



