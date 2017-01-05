|
Following the cosmic folk on its debut singles released in 2015, New Orleans duo Renshaw Davies returns with The Heat , a six-song EP channeling melancholic pop with its signature haunting harmonies and an expanded sonic palette. John Renshaw and ...
|05-31-2017, 12:31 PM
Premiere: Renshaw Davies returns with The Heat
Following the cosmic folk on its debut singles released in 2015, New Orleans duo Renshaw Davies returns with The Heat, a six-song EP channeling melancholic pop with its signature haunting harmonies and an expanded sonic palette.
John Renshaw and Emily Davies returned to New Orleans' Bear America Records to record with producer Carson Thielen at the helm.?
