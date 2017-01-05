admin Site Admin

Premiere: Renshaw Davies returns with The Heat Following the cosmic folk on its debut singles released in 2015, New Orleans duo Renshaw Davies returns with The Heat, a six-song EP channeling melancholic pop with its signature haunting harmonies and an expanded sonic palette.



