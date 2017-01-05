|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards today served legal notice he intends to call a special session of the 2017 Legislature 30 minutes after the regular session finally adjourns at its official deadline, 6 p.m. on June 8 ? if the ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-31-2017, 07:34 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,852
Blog Entries: 2
|
Gov. John Bel Edwards calls for special section of legislature to begin June 8
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards today served legal notice he intends to call a special session of the 2017 Legislature 30 minutes after the regular session finally adjourns at its official deadline, 6 p.m. on June 8 ? if the lawmakers have not completed their work on three funding instruments.
Once that is completed, the leges can adjourn for good again, even if it is that same evening.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|