|06-01-2017, 02:39 PM
Saint Historian
Places to stay in NOLA
Going to try to be in the Dome for a game this year.
Any advice on where to stay? Looking at some hotels in the CBD that are 15 mins or less walk from the Dome. Is that safe?
Usually just drive down from family's house in central LA for the games, but was wanting to stay overnight and spend some time in NOLA...
