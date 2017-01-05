Arcade Fire announces new album Everything Now and North American tour

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Arcade Fire will release its fifth album, Everything Now , on July 28, and the band has shared a music video for the title track. The band ? living part-time in New Orleans ? also announced a North American &quot;Infinite ...

Arcade Fire will release its fifth album, Everything Now, on July 28, and the band has shared a music video for the title track.

The band ? living part-time in New Orleans ? also announced a North American "Infinite Content"*tour beginning in September. Arcade Fire*performs at the UNO Lakefront Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 26.?
