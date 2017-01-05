|
Arcade Fire will release its fifth album, Everything Now , on July 28, and the band has shared a music video for the title track. The band ? living part-time in New Orleans ? also announced a North American "Infinite ...
|06-01-2017, 03:32 PM
|#1
Arcade Fire announces new album Everything Now and North American tour
Arcade Fire will release its fifth album, Everything Now, on July 28, and the band has shared a music video for the title track.
The band ? living part-time in New Orleans ? also announced a North American "Infinite Content"*tour beginning in September. Arcade Fire*performs at the UNO Lakefront Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 26.?
|
