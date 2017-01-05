admin Site Admin

Louisiana officials react to Trump's withdrawal from climate agreement

? As Louisiana and coastal states prepare for the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw the U.S. pledge to reduce*emissions under the international Paris climate accord. Paricipating countries under the agreement ? which President Barack Obama joined in 2015 along with dozens other countries ? have committed to lowering emissions to shrink the global footprint on climate change.It's another potential blow to the future of Louisiana's coast following Trump's proposed 2018 budget.*Trump ? who has said global warming "was*created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive" ? glimpsed potentially devastating rollbacks to Louisiana coastal protections in his budget plans, revealed last month.