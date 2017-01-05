|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; As Louisiana and coastal states prepare for the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw the U.S. pledge to reduce*emissions under the international Paris climate accord. Paricipating countries under the agreement ? which President Barack Obama joined in 2015 along with dozens other countries ? have committed to lowering emissions to shrink the global footprint on climate change.
|06-01-2017, 06:31 PM
Louisiana officials react to Trump's withdrawal from climate agreement
As Louisiana and coastal states prepare for the first day of the Atlantic hurricane season, President Donald Trump announced plans to withdraw the U.S. pledge to reduce*emissions under the international Paris climate accord. Paricipating countries under the agreement ? which President Barack Obama joined in 2015 along with dozens other countries ? have committed to lowering emissions to shrink the global footprint on climate change.
It's another potential blow to the future of Louisiana's coast following Trump's proposed 2018 budget.*Trump ? who has said global warming "was*created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive" ? glimpsed potentially devastating rollbacks to Louisiana coastal protections in his budget plans, revealed last month.
