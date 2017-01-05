|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; In book scene news this month, we bid a sad farewell to Uptown mainstay Maple Street Book Shop. It's a tough world out there for independent booksellers, who are faced with competition from behemoths like Amazon (which, in a move ...
|06-02-2017, 12:31 PM
Books roundup: Six literary events in New Orleans in June
In book scene news this month, we bid a sad farewell to Uptown mainstay Maple Street Book Shop. It's a tough world out there for independent booksellers, who are faced with competition from behemoths like Amazon (which, in a move that adds insult to injury, opened its own brick-and-mortar bookstores recently).?
