this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will present a John Waters Film Festival on five consecutive Friday nights from July 21 to August 18. The screenings are presented in conjunction with the exhibition Pride of Place: The Making of ...
06-02-2017
NOMA announces John Waters Film Festival
The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will present a John Waters Film Festival on five consecutive Friday nights from July 21 to August 18. The screenings are presented in conjunction with the exhibition Pride of Place: The Making of Contemporary Art in New Orleans, which features photographs by Waters.?
