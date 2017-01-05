admin Site Admin

NOMA announces John Waters Film Festival





The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will present a John Waters Film Festival on five consecutive Friday nights from July 21 to August 18. The screenings are presented in conjunction with the exhibition Pride of Place: The Making of Contemporary Art in New Orleans, which features photographs by Waters.