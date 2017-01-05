Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page NOMA announces John Waters Film Festival

NOMA announces John Waters Film Festival

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will present a John Waters Film Festival on five consecutive Friday nights from July 21 to August 18. The screenings are presented in conjunction with the exhibition Pride of Place: The Making of ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-02-2017, 04:36 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,861
Blog Entries: 2
NOMA announces John Waters Film Festival



The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) will present a John Waters Film Festival on five consecutive Friday nights from July 21 to August 18. The screenings are presented in conjunction with the exhibition Pride of Place: The Making of Contemporary Art in New Orleans, which features photographs by Waters.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Books roundup: Six literary events in New Orleans in June | Review: Soul on a String »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:33 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts