|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Louisiana legislators took steps to broaden and strengthen the state?s domestic violence and protection laws Sunday when they gave the OK to two Senate amended measures, House Bills 223 and 509. The bills now*will move to Gov. John Bel Edwards? ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-05-2017, 03:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,866
Blog Entries: 2
|
Domestic violence protections enhanced in state Senate
Louisiana legislators took steps to broaden and strengthen the state?s domestic violence and protection laws Sunday when they gave the OK to two Senate amended measures, House Bills 223 and 509. The bills now*will move to Gov. John Bel Edwards? desk for his expected signature.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|