Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Outlaw Music Festival stop in metro New Orleans canceled

Outlaw Music Festival stop in metro New Orleans canceled

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Outlaw Music Festival , a summer all-star tour of roots musicians led by Willie Nelson, will not be kicking off at the Shrine on Airline July 1 as previously announced, instead beginning in Dallas July 2. No explanation was ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-05-2017, 05:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,868
Blog Entries: 2
Outlaw Music Festival stop in metro New Orleans canceled

The Outlaw Music Festival, a summer all-star tour of roots musicians led by Willie Nelson, will not be kicking off at the Shrine on Airline July 1 as previously announced, instead beginning in Dallas July 2. No explanation was given for the cancellation except for a "scheduling conflict."

Refunds are available at the point of purchase, according to the Outlaw Music Festival website.
?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Gambit's Health Book | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:37 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts