Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers to headline 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers to headline 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem, DJ Snake,*The Head and the Heart, Kehlani, Prophets of Rage, Cold War Kids, Marian Hill and The Afghan Whigs are some of the 70 bands headlining the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-06-2017, 02:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,871
Blog Entries: 2
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers to headline 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem, DJ Snake,*The Head and the Heart, Kehlani, Prophets of Rage, Cold War Kids, Marian Hill and The Afghan Whigs are some of the 70 bands headlining the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, which will take place in New Orleans City Park Oct. 27-29. Among the local acts on the bill are Flow Tribe and Unicorn ***r.

Voodoo also is promising large-scale art installations, along with food booths from New Orleans restaurants and an "interactive haunted house."
?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Voodoo Fest announces 2017 lineup | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:37 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts