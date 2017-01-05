|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem, DJ Snake,*The Head and the Heart, Kehlani, Prophets of Rage, Cold War Kids, Marian Hill and The Afghan Whigs are some of the 70 bands headlining the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts ...
|
|
|06-06-2017, 02:30 PM
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers to headline 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem, DJ Snake,*The Head and the Heart, Kehlani, Prophets of Rage, Cold War Kids, Marian Hill and The Afghan Whigs are some of the 70 bands headlining the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, which will take place in New Orleans City Park Oct. 27-29. Among the local acts on the bill are Flow Tribe and Unicorn ***r.
Voodoo also is promising large-scale art installations, along with food booths from New Orleans restaurants and an "interactive haunted house."
