Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers to headline 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

? Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, The Killers, LCD Soundsystem, DJ Snake,*The Head and the Heart, Kehlani, Prophets of Rage, Cold War Kids, Marian Hill and The Afghan Whigs are some of the 70 bands headlining the 2017 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience , which will take place in New Orleans City Park Oct. 27-29. Among the local acts on the bill are Flow Tribe and Unicorn ***r.Voodoo also is promising large-scale art installations, along with food booths from New Orleans restaurants and an "interactive haunted house."