Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Editorial: Trump and London ? no way to treat a friend

Editorial: Trump and London ? no way to treat a friend

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; On June 3,*when seven people in England were killed in a terrorist attack on and around London Bridge,*New Orleans saw a mass shooting on Tulane Avenue that killed three people and injured two others. The shooting total for that day ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-07-2017, 01:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,874
Blog Entries: 2
Editorial: Trump and London ? no way to treat a friend
On June 3,*when seven people in England were killed in a terrorist attack on and around London Bridge,*New Orleans saw a mass shooting on Tulane Avenue that killed three people and injured two others. The shooting total for that day around our city: 13 people.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Horsing around at Tails but no Black Tie at City Park | Governor, House leaders deadlocked on budget »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:39 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts