admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,875 Blog Entries: 2

Free screening and discussion of documentary In My Father's House tonight at the Jazz Market





100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and AARP will host a free public screening of documentary In My Father's House tonight, June 7, at 6 p.m. at People's Health New Orleans Jazz Market (1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.).The film chronicles the personal story of Oscar & Grammy award-winning artist Che ?Rhymefest? Smith as he becomes a caretaker for his homeless father, who abandoned Che when he was a child. Smith will be in attendance at a a pre-screening reception starting at 5:30.? 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and AARP will host a free public screening of documentarytonight, June 7, at 6 p.m. at People's Health New Orleans Jazz Market (1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.).The film chronicles the personal story of Oscar & Grammy award-winning artist Che ?Rhymefest? Smith as he becomes a caretaker for his homeless father, who abandoned Che when he was a child. Smith will be in attendance at a a pre-screening reception starting at 5:30.?