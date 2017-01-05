Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Free screening and discussion of documentary In My Father's House tonight at the Jazz Market

Free screening and discussion of documentary In My Father's House tonight at the Jazz Market

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; 100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and AARP will host a free public screening of documentary In My Father's House tonight, June 7, at 6 p.m. at People's Health New Orleans Jazz Market (1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.).The film ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-07-2017, 03:33 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,875
Blog Entries: 2
Free screening and discussion of documentary In My Father's House tonight at the Jazz Market



100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and AARP will host a free public screening of documentary In My Father's House tonight, June 7, at 6 p.m. at People's Health New Orleans Jazz Market (1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.).The film chronicles the personal story of Oscar & Grammy award-winning artist Che ?Rhymefest? Smith as he becomes a caretaker for his homeless father, who abandoned Che when he was a child. Smith will be in attendance at a a pre-screening reception starting at 5:30.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Editorial: Trump and London ? no way to treat a friend | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:09 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts