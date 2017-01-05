|
100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and AARP will host a free public screening of documentary In My Father's House tonight, June 7, at 6 p.m. at People's Health New Orleans Jazz Market (1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.).
|
|
|06-07-2017, 03:33 PM
Free screening and discussion of documentary In My Father's House tonight at the Jazz Market
100 Black Men of Metro New Orleans and AARP will host a free public screening of documentary In My Father's House tonight, June 7, at 6 p.m. at People's Health New Orleans Jazz Market (1436 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.).The film chronicles the personal story of Oscar & Grammy award-winning artist Che ?Rhymefest? Smith as he becomes a caretaker for his homeless father, who abandoned Che when he was a child. Smith will be in attendance at a a pre-screening reception starting at 5:30.?
