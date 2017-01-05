|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The 9th annual World Naked Bike Ride ("bare as you dare") pedals out of Mickey Markey Park in the Bywater this Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m. The group plans to roll through the Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter, ...
|
|
|06-07-2017, 05:36 PM
World Naked Bike Ride (New Orleans edition) rolls June 10
The 9th annual World Naked Bike Ride ("bare as you dare") pedals out of Mickey Markey Park in the Bywater this Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m. The group plans to roll through the Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter, then back to Markey Park.
According to the organizers' website, 70 cities in 20 countries will be participating in the skinful fun this year.
An after-party will be held at Castillo Blanco starting at 7 p.m.?
