admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,876 Blog Entries: 2

World Naked Bike Ride (New Orleans edition) rolls June 10 The 9th annual World Naked Bike Ride ("bare as you dare")







An after-party will be held at Castillo Blanco starting at 7 p.m.? The 9th annual("bare as you dare") pedals out of Mickey Markey Park in the Bywater this Saturday, June 10, at 4 p.m. The group plans to roll through the Bywater, Faubourg Marigny and French Quarter, then back to Markey Park. According to the organizers' website , 70 cities in 20 countries will be participating in the skinful fun this year.An after-party will be held at Castillo Blanco starting at 7 p.m.?