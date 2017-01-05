|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Despite claims by some to the contrary, the partisan divide in the Louisiana Legislature is more palpable than ever, especially in the House of Representatives. Whether you call it Washington-style politics or something else, there?s no denying that the days ...
|06-07-2017, 07:31 PM
Da Winnas and Da Loozas, and a split decision: early bird edition
