|06-08-2017, 10:34 AM
|#1
Site Admin
Festival news for Oktoberfest, Cafe Hope's Local Food Festival
Wiener dog races, chicken dancing and a smorgasbord of German dishes and brews are among the highlghts at Deutsches Haus' annual Oktoberfest, which moves to Mid-City this October.
Event organizers announced on their website that the traditional German beer and music festival will be held at Deutsches Haus' new home at 1700 Moss St.
